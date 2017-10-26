Op-Ed: When did hazing turn into harassment?

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Random ruminations while wondering whatever happened to Vanderbilt’s defense…

Teenagers do stupid things. It’s one of the constants in life, ranking up there with death, taxes, etc.

But the reports of hazing incidents in football programs at three Tennessee high schools in recent weeks (Brentwood Academy, Whitwell, Grundy County) make me wonder how in the world it occurs to people to do some of the stupid things they do.

Hazing in sports is a longstanding tradition, but it used to be simple and harmless. Making someone sing publicly, giving a teammate a bad haircut, even tying a player to the goalpost (OK, maybe that last one isn’t entirely harmless) were examples of good, clean pranks.

Now apparently it involves some pretty horrific acts, if certain allegations in the above-mentioned cases prove to be true. I’d rather not go into detail here because frankly, it’s pretty disturbing and disgusting.

I just pray our kids here in Trousdale County never get these kinds of garbage ideas.

• I know when I write a column, especially on a controversial topic, that my opinion (BTW, if it’s on the opinion page, it’s an opinion – I do try to keep my politics off the front page) won’t always be a popular one.

That’s OK with me. If I wanted universal popularity, journalism would NOT be my chosen profession.

But I was surprised, pleasantly so, by the response to my most recent column.

First, I was surprised by the number of positive comments I received from readers. I expected a number of negative ones, and those came too, but the support was and is appreciated.

Second, even the negative reactions weren’t all that bad. The couple of conversations I had with readers who didn’t agree with me were civil ones. I never mind hearing from readers, even if it’s criticism. As I’ve said before, the world would be an awfully boring place if everyone thought the way I did.

• On a separate but perhaps related note: people get all bent out of shape these days over the most inane things. Feelings get hurt over things that shouldn’t be that big a deal. Someone disagrees with you – I’m offended. That guy criticized how I went about doing something – I’m offended.

People, but on your big boy (or big girl) pants and grow the hell up. Being offended occasionally comes in life. Learn to deal with it. It’s called being an adult.

• One last comment on the NFL and the national anthem: I don’t really care if players stand, kneel, stay in the locker room or whatever. I just want to watch football on my Sunday afternoons. Not everything in life has to be political.

• Congratulations to the Yellow Jackets on winning the region championship! One, for the accomplishment itself and two, for not making me drive for a first-round playoff game. Those trips to Huntingdon the last two years were rough ones.

• The amount of stupidity on social media never ceases to amaze me. I’m not talking about the political stuff either.

Nobody needs to know what I am doing every minute of every day, so I don’t check in every time I go to a restaurant or to the grocery store. My medical status is my own business, so I don’t post about going to the doctor.

People post too much of their lives online and no one thinks about privacy. I treasure mine, so my off time is just that – MINE.

• The lack of decent movies this summer, and this year for that matter, makes me sad. I think I’ve seen three this year. Of course, it’ll be four once the new Star Wars movie comes out in December. I will be one very happy Jedi wannabe!

• I wish people would put their phones down more often (and I am as guilty of this as anyone – maybe more so) and just enjoy the simpler things in life. Take a drive and enjoy the scenery. Hang out with friends and family. Enjoy a good home-cooked meal. Life is short – make the most of it!

• If you have to start a sentence with, “I’m not a racist, but…” don’t finish the sentence. It’ll make things easier on everyone.

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.