Op-Ed: Random ruminations on life, etc.

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

In the spirit of my friend and former co-worker Joe Biddle, here are some of my random ruminations on life, the news, politics and whatever else comes to mind:

· John McCain is an American patriot and millions of Americans who would lose their health care coverage under a Republican “repeal and replace” of Obamacare owe him a debt of gratitude. Also to Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, who also had the courage to vote “no” on the Senate’s plans last week.

Wouldn’t it be nice if our own senators, Mr. Alexander and Mr. Corker, were willing to do what was right instead of what was politically convenient? Congress has too many politicians and too few statesmen (or stateswomen).

Perhaps now our elected leaders might actually seek to compromise on ways to improve the Affordable Care Act, which definitely could stand some improvement. One intriguing idea I read about last week came from a Republican congressman, who suggested letting Medicare cover preexisting conditions for all Americans. It would take some effort to make such a plan work, but I like that better than simply dialing the clock back a decade.

There are probably good ideas to improve our health care system on both sides of the aisle. We just need representatives willing to risk their political fortunes and talk with each other.

· Call me crazy or hypocritical, but I don’t really have an issue with President Trump’s effort to keep transgender people from serving in the armed forces.

I would go about it differently myself. If it were up to me, I would let them stay if already in and allow others to serve, but make it clear that the military would NOT pay for transition surgery or hormone replacement. Surgery would sideline a soldier for probably months, which could impact unit readiness. Getting hormones to someone serving in a combat zone would, in my mind, present another logistical problem.

If John Q. Soldier wants to become Jane Q., let him/her do it on his/her own dime, not yours and mine.

· Is it just me, or does it seem like every day there’s a new video of police “brutality” or a questionable shooting?

Channel 5 had a story the other night about a Cheatham County teen who was shocked with a Taser some 40 times while in a restraint chair. If he was restrained, why shock him? Leave him be and if he wants to yell, spit or whatever, keep your distance until he decides to shut up.

Likewise, the shooting of an Australian woman in Minnesota disturbs me to no end. Supposedly the cop who shot heard a loud noise prior to shooting. If you’re that jumpy, maybe police work isn’t the job you should be doing.

· The stupidity of some people amazes me on a daily basis. Not that I haven’t done my share of stupid things in life, Lord knows I have and probably will continue to do so.

My 25-year-old cousin recently noted that someone asked her, completely out of the blue, when her due date was. By the way, she’s not pregnant or even married. I can’t begin to fathom how someone could be so stupid as to think asking such a question of anyone would be a good idea. I learned early in life two things about women: never ask their age and never assume a pregnancy. Good grief!

· As editor of The Vidette, I have gotten to meet plenty of people in Trousdale County who often have interesting stories to tell.

I always enjoy getting the first look at John Oliver’s and Jack McCall’s weekly columns. They are always entertaining and informative. Other stories have been a real pleasure to write over the years.

The takeoff of ‘Yellow Jacket Rocks’ was a lot of fun, and the Summer Backpack Program was also something I enjoyed both covering and working with as a volunteer. If you get the chance next summer, come help out one Saturday morning. You will feel blessed the whole day afterward. I sure did!

· Finally, it’s almost football season – the time of year I absolutely live for! Coach Waggoner has our Yellow Jackets working hard as the kickoff for 2017 approaches – and (hint, hint) there’s plenty of room on the bridge for another championship photo!

The Titans are a popular pick to enjoy success in the AFC South this year, which if so will make Sunday afternoons worth watching even more than they already are.

And let us not forget college football – the Holy Land of sport in my mind. I don’t care who is playing, if there is a college game on TV somewhere I will watch it.

And because I just can’t resist tweaking the fan base one last time – here’s hoping my Vanderbilt Commodores have another successful season, especially at the Vols’ expense!

Chris Gregory is managing editor of The Hartsville Vidette. Reach him at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.