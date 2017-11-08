Open House Shopping Days return this weekend

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Chamber of Commerce is very excited at the participation from local businesses and independent vendors for the Open House Shopping Days being held on Friday, Nov. 10 (9 a.m.-5 p.m.) and Saturday, Nov. 11 (9 a.m.-1 p.m.). This is a great time to visit our local merchants and show your support for everything they bring to our community.

Independent vendors from Trousdale County can be found at the Community Center.

Start your Black Friday shopping early without the crowds, take time for lunch at one of our local participating restaurants -and shop local!

The list of participating businesses is:

• Advanced Propane (109 McMurry Blvd. East);

• Citizens Bank (100 McMurry. Blvd);

• G & L Garden Center (113 McMurry Blvd. East);

• Hartsville Pharmacy (207 McMurry Blvd. East);

• Hartsville Taco Company (101 River Street);

• Hartsville Liquors (103 White Oak Street);

• Hartsville United Methodist Church (224 River Street);

• Piggly Wiggly (103 McMurry Blvd. East);

• Pig Pen Barbeque (116 McMurry Blvd. West);

• Trousdale Medical Center (500 Church Street);

• SaGrace Flower Shop (403 East Main Street);

• Wife-n-Laws (118 Rogers Street);

• Wilson Bank & Trust (127 McMurry Blvd.).

Please note that the banks will NOT be open on Saturday.

Independent vendors at the Trousdale County Community Center (303 East Main Street) will be:

• T&L Honey, James and Jelly (Loretta Ewing);

• Agnes & Dora Clothing (Katie Dean);

• Plunder Jewelry (Pamela Wiggins);

• Hoffman Wallace Antiques (Eric Wallace);

• Handmade Jewelry (Susan Russell);

• Young Living Essential Oils (Lisa Blair);

• Pampered Chef (Michelle Brown).

Shoppers may begin and end at any business, and can leave completed cards at their last stop. You must visit 10 businesses to be included in the drawing for a $250 gift card good at any participating business. A stop at the Community Center will count as two businesses visited.