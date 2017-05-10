Operation Stand Down offers assistance to veterans

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Amber Russell hopes her recent trip to Nashville can benefit veterans in Trousdale County.

Russell, who serves as the county’s Veterans Service Officer, visited Operation Stand Down Tennessee, a group that provides a wide range of supportive services to veterans and families in Middle Tennessee. Operation Stand Down has offices in Nashville and Clarksville.

Russell said she was amazed by the variety of services Operation Stand Down provides, and is excited to try to liaison with local veterans here.

“I was under the impression that Operation Stand Down was emergency help for veterans who couldn’t pay their electric bill, or were in jeopardy of losing their house,” Russell said.

“I’m trying to get as much help to Hartsville as I can, and when I got there it was even better than what I thought it was!”

Russell saw firsthand the extensive help Operation Stand Down offers to veterans, including homelessness, groceries, utility assistance and car repair.

A Transitional Housing Program allows veterans to develop successful habits and provides a supportive environment.

“It’s all these steps they take and they’re with you every step of the way,” Russell said.

There is also job placement assistance, counseling and other services available through the program.

“They work with a lot of companies that are veteran friendly,” Russell said. “Many place like to have veterans on their staff and have a commitment to that; we just don’t know about it.”

An on-site computer lab allows veterans to learn about technology, which can benefit them in looking for employment.

Operation Stand Down is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and raises funds for its work through both its annual Heroes Breakfast and its thrift store, located on 12th Ave. South in Nashville. A concert in Nashville last Saturday also raised funds for the group.

“Now that I know what it does, it’s enthralling,” Russell said. “I just want to show what’s going on here; there are just so many interactions here to help veterans.”

For more information on Operation Stand Down, contact Russell at 615-680-4799 or visit the group’s website at osntn.org.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.