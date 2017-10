By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Southern Shears Salon is pleased to welcome a new cosmetologist in Terra Pursley.

Pursley has worked in the Hartsville area for eight years and attended Genesis Beauty School, where she graduated in 2009.

Terra offers services for all your hair needs and also is available for manicures and pedicures.

She will be at Southern Shears Salon (206 River St., Hartsville) beginning Tuesday, Oct. 17. To make an appointment, call 615-374-0303.