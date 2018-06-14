Ray Russell seeking re-election as Trousdale County sheriff

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Ray Russell is announcing his candidacy for another four-year term as Trousdale County’s sheriff.

“I have been involved in law enforcement for the past 29 years at the Trousdale County’s Sheriff Department,” Russell said. “It has been my great honor to serve as your sheriff for the past 22 years.”

A lifelong resident of Trousdale County, Russell is the son of James and Anniebell Russell. He is a 1982 graduate of Trousdale County High School and worked as a deputy prior to becoming sheriff.

“I remain committed to providing the very finest law enforcement for our county. In addition, I will continue to strive to run the Sheriff’s Department in a professional manner.”

Russell’s wife, Susan, is the owner and operator of Ms. Susan’s Learning and Child Care Center in Hartsville. The couple attends Hartsville First Baptist Church and Russell also is a member of the Trousdale County Youth Football League and Tennessee Sheriff’s Association. He has also helped provide assistance to Trousdale County Christmas For Kids for a number of years.

“Susan and I are committed to the community where we live,” Russell said. “I hope to see each resident of Trousdale County by Aug. 2. If I should miss you, please accept this announcement as a request for your vote and support.”

Russell is unopposed on the election ballot this year.

