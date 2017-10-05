Reba McCall seeks seat on NCTC board

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Reba McCall is announcing her candidacy for election to the North Central Telephone Cooperative’s Board of Directors.

“It would be an honor to represent North Central Telephone and the 633 and 655 exchanges,” McCall said in a press statement.

McCall has lived with her husband Dewey in the Hilldale Community for the past 32 years. The couple has one son, Dyer, and attends Friendship Missionary Baptist Church.

For 41 years, McCall has been employed at Citizens Bank in Lafayette.

“I realize from working at the bank for so many years how hard it is for many people to pay their bills,” McCall said. “If elected, I will strive to do everything I can to keep bills as low as possible.

“I would humbly appreciate your vote and support.”

Early voting will be held on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. at the Hillsdale Lodge. Regular voting will be at NCTC’s annual meeting, to be held Nov. 4 from 9 a.m.-noon at Macon County Junior High in Lafayette.