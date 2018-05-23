Rescheduled car show brings in $3,000 for Relay For Life

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

After rain washed away the first attempt, the rescheduled date drew a good crowd to Seed Morton’s annual Car, Truck & Bike Show on Saturday, May 12.

The seventh annual show at First Baptist Church drew 64 entries and raised close to $3,000 for Relay For Life.

“We had a terrific crowd,” Morton said. “Rescheduling hurt us a bit but we still had a lot of entries.”

Best of Show went to Hartsville’s Joe Morgan for his 1970 Chevelle – his second year in a row to win the top prize. Other awards went to James Burton’s 1969 Roadrunner (Pastor’s Choice), Ronnie Flatt’s 1952 Chevy Bel Air (Mayor’s Choice), Davis Harris’ 1948 Chevy (Youth Minister Choice) and Scott Graves’ Custom Bagger (Best of Show – Bike).

Top 10 finishers were: Don White (1970 Chevy Chevelle), Eddy Gregory (1973 Roadrunner), Claude Hailey (1965 Chevelle), Teresa Hale (1973 Dodge Challenger), Jeff Gregory (1969 Dodge Super Bee), Bill Cook (1953 Studebaker), Billy Weatherspoon (1969 Plymouth Roadrunner), Ray Worley (1972 Chevy C-10 truck), James Beasley (1972 Chevy C-10 truck) and Kevin Porter (1966 Chevelle).

Morton expressed his appreciation to all those who participated and to his sponsors: First Baptist Church, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Wilson Bank & Trust, Citizens Bank, Custom Packaging LP, Gary & Julie West, Tri-County Electric, Southern Shears Salon, HomePro of Hartsville, Early Bird Café, Farm Bureau, Darrell’s Auto Parts, Pretty Quick Auto, Woodard Tire, Co-Op, Minit Mart, G&L Garden Center, Music City Speed and Nostalgia, Hartsville Pharmacy, Piggly Wiggly, Hartsville Alignment, Goodyear, WTNK’s Jerry ‘Cheese’ Richmond and the Whosoever Will Men’s Bible Class.

Morton also thanked all those who entered vehicles and came out to view the show.

