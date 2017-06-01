Rockslide closes Highway 25 headed toward Carthage

By Courtesy of Smith County Insider

On Tuesday, May 30, Smith County 911 received information that a portion of the bluff on Highway 25 in the Tanglewood Community had fallen.

Debris from the bluff struck a pickup truck traveling on the roadway. Rock and other debris struck the truck, causing it to be disabled.

The driver of the vehicle was Sammy Oldham of Carthage. There were also two juvenile passengers in the vehicle. No one was injured during the accident.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while the wreckage was cleared. Crews used a bulldozer to remove the remaining debris from the roadway.

The portion of Highway 25 under construction for rockfall mitigation will be closed until further notice. Traffic will be detoured onto Main Street North to Hartsville Pike, then onto Massey Road.