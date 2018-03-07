Rotary Club members plant trees in city park

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the Hartsville Rotary Club gathered Saturday morning in Hartsville City Park to plant trees and work to improve the environment.

Each club has been challenged to plant one tree for each member as part of Rotary International’s 2018 theme of “Rotary: Making A Difference.”

Environmental degradation and global climate change are serious threats to everyone, said RI President Ian Riseley in a press statement. “They are having a disproportionate impact on those who are most vulnerable, those to whom Rotary has the greatest responsibility. Yet environmental issues rarely register on the Rotary agenda.”

The Hartsville Club obtained 40 trees from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation as part of Tennessee’s 250K Tree Day, in which Tennesseans planted 250,000 trees across the state.

According to TNDEC, the tree planting utilized 23,700 volunteers across the state, and the trees are expected to provide $7.8 billion in economic value over the next 50 years in contributions to air quality, water quality and flood control.

