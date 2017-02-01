Rotary Club sponsors Father-Daughter Dance

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Hartsville Rotary Club will be sponsoring a Father-Daughter Dance for the community next week.

The dance will be held in the Community Center on Friday, Feb. 10, from 7-9 p.m. Children must be of at least kindergarten age to attend.

The cost is $20 per couple, and $5 for additional daughters. Money raised will go toward the Rotary Club’s service projects in the community.

According to the Rotary Club, “this is a chance for young ladies and the male figure role model in their lives to enjoy an evening they’ll never forget.”

Tickets are available at Citizens Bank, Wilson Bank & Trust, Advanced Propane, Trousdale Senior Living Center and the Trousdale County Register of Deeds.

