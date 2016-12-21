Rotary recognizes Food Drive winners

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Members of the Hartsville Rotary Club recognized students at Trousdale County High School on Friday, Dec. 9 for their participation in the Club’s annual Food Drive. Each student who brought at least five items was entered for a chance to win $25, and the homeroom that brought the most items also won $25.

Winning students were: freshman, Hailey Sullins; sophomore, Jerica Rieger; junior, Haylee Holder; senior, Tyler Faulkner. The winning homeroom teacher was Sylvia Eden.

The Rotary Club also recognized students at Jim Satterfield Middle School and Trousdale County Elementary School. Winning students at JSMS were: Harley Walker, 6th grade; Garrett Verville, 7th grade; Alexus Atwood, 8th grade. The winning homeroom teacher was Joseph White.

Winning students at TCES were: Jason Donnell, pre-K; Brody Linville, kindergarten; MacKenzie Shahan, 1st grade; Charlie Beth Wright, 2nd grade; Amber Bilbrey, 3rd grade; Taylor Gregory, 4th grade; Hayden Russell, 5th grade. Winning homeroom teachers were Chelsey Robinson and Ashley Crowder.