Sales tax collections increase during May

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Trousdale County sales tax revenues were up slightly in May, according to county estimates released last week by the state.

Trousdale County collected $327,314.67 in state sales tax and $96,041.30 in local sales tax. Both were up respectively from $318,041.52 and $91,577.10 in May 2016.

The county also collected $8,601 in income tax, $21,829.64 in motor vehicle tax, $18,640.25 in realty transfer & mortgage tax and $17,878.60 in state/local business tax.

Tennessee tax revenues exceeded budgeted estimates in May by $53.1 million, according to Department of Finance and Administration Commissioner Larry Martin.

Overall May revenues were $1.1 billion.

“Total reported revenues in May reflect significant improvement compared to this time last year and were driven primarily by sales tax receipts,” Martin said.

On an accrual basis, May is the tenth month in the 2016-2017 fiscal year.

General fund revenues were more than the budgeted estimates in the amount of $43.1 million while the four other funds that share in state revenues were $10.0 million less than the estimates.

Sales taxes were $44.0 million more than the estimate for May and were 6.5 percent more than May 2016. May sales tax revenues reflect retail business activity that occurred in April.

Year-to-date revenues for 10 months were $677.6 million more than the budgeted estimate.

The budgeted revenue estimates for 2016-2017 are based on the State Funding Board’s consensus recommendation of Nov. 23, 2015 and adopted by the second session of the 109th General Assembly in April 2016. Also incorporated in the estimates are any changes in revenue enacted during the 2016 session. These estimates are available at tn.gov/finance/article/fa-budget-rev.