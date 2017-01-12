Sen. Haile appointed as Deputy Speaker

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

State Senator Ferrell Haile (R-Gallatin) has been appointed Deputy Speaker for the Tennessee Senate for the 110th General Assembly. The announcement was made Thursday by Lt. Gov. Randy McNally as senators wrapped up a week of organizational duties for the 2017-2018 legislative sessions.

Haile, whose district includes Trousdale County, was also appointed First Vice Chairman of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee and as a member of the Finance Committee and the Education Committee. The Senate Finance Committee has the responsibility of considering all measures dealing with the appropriation of state funds and has oversight over legislation pertaining to bonds, pensions, investments or indebtedness.

“I am blessed, pleased and honored to be appointed to these positions in our State Senate,” stated Sen. Haile, who said he was surprised by the Deputy Speaker appointment. “It is an honor and I appreciate the confidence of Lt. Gov. McNally in appointing me to this position.

“I also appreciate the opportunity to be added to the Health and Welfare Committee, which is a key committee in making improvements to our health care system in Tennessee.

“It is going to be a busy session as a member of three key committees, but I am very excited about the opportunities to serve our district in these roles and am ready to get started on the issues we face in 2017.”

The General Assembly will take a brief recess to make office assignments and await budget details before convening in a joint session on Jan. 30 to hear Gov. Bill Haslam’s State of the State address.