Signups begin for 2017 Fairest of the Fair

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

The Trousdale County Fair Board is now accepting applications for the 2017 Fairest of the Fair contest.

The pageant, along with the Fair Princess and Jr. Fair Princess contests, will be held on Friday, April 28, at 7 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

This is the second straight year the pageant will be held before the fair itself, which will be held in August.

“We do Fairest of the Fair before the fair, so they can participate in the fair itself,” said Fair Board President Kathy Atwood. “We started a tea party last year, where children can have tea with the queen.

“We hope it increases our participation, because it’s the time of year where everyone has a dress because of prom and other beauty contests!”

The entry fee is $25 per contestant and $5 each for the following extra categories: Best Personality, Most Photogenic, Miss Congeniality.

The Fairest of the Fair is open to females in Trousdale County who will be between ages 16-20 as of Dec. 31, 2017. The winner receives a trophy and crown, and will represent Trousdale County in the state Fairest of the Fair competition. The winner also traditionally represents the fair and presents awards at various community events.

The Fair Princess category is open to young ladies ages 13-15 as of Dec. 31, 2017. The Jr. Fair Princess is open to girls in grades 5-7.

Applications are available at the UT Extension Office, 214 Broadway, or by contacting Lisa Beal Dies at Wilson Bank & Trust, 615-374-4133. Applications can also be submitted online at trousdalecountyfair.com.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.

