Sonic awards scholarship to local employee

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Hartsville’s Logan Carr was named on June 14 as one of 35 recipients of a $1,000 scholarship given by Nashville Advertising Co-op of Sonic Drive-Ins.

Over the past 20 years, the Nashville Advertising Co-op of Sonic Drive-Ins has given in excess of a million dollars in scholarships to employees of their drive-ins.

The program began as the idea of Robert Newberry owner and operator of the Sonic in Lewisburg. At the time the scholarship program started, Newberry and other operators were looking for incentives that would help reduce turnover and attract higher-caliber employees. He states, “Aiding employees in their education experience has helped many drive-ins keep well-trained associates on board.”

In order to qualify for receiving these scholarships, the employees must have worked in the drive-in for at least one year; acquire written recommendations from their store managers, teachers, and other community leaders; and have completed high school and be accepted in good standing with a college or university.

Carr is an employee of the Sonic Drive-In of Hartsville. He received a $1,000 scholarship and will be attending Volunteer State Community College as a sophomore studying Nursing.