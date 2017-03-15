Southern Women’s Show returns soon

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The 31st annual Southern Women’s Show returns to the Music City Center from March 30 through April 2. The Southern Women’s Show draws thousands of guests yearly, who enjoy shopping, prizes, celebrity guests and delicious cuisines.

Guests can expect over 500 exhibits, with old favorites returning alongside exciting new additions. The Pavilion of Etsy Sellers will highlight local Etsy artisans that are featuring their one-of-a-kind pieces. Some of the artisans include Freshie & Zero and Litchen Hollow each with their own take on handcrafted jewelry; Tiramisu Paperie with a line of stationary and cards sure to delight; and Kaleidoscope Frames featuring beautiful wood working craftsmanship.

Additional exhibitors at the show are Flip-Hem, a product that creates adjustable hems in seconds; Rent the Chicken, backyard chickens for rent that provide farm fresh eggs; and HeArt of Nashville and Poppie’s Boutique, exhibitors that are bringing a traveling Airstream for show guests to shop in.

Guests can now purchase a 4-Day Pass, which allows them admittance into the show Thursday through Sunday. Friday, March 31 is Pink Friday, the Southern Women’s Show’s version of Black Friday, where exhibitors with pink balloons are offering exclusive specials. Mother Daughter Day and Girls Night Out are returning fan favorites; with free gifts and prizes to win plus the Local 140 Firefighter Fashion Show happens every day.

In addition to the incredible commerce, guests can also enjoy runway fashion shows, cooking classes and informed speakers. From beauty to home décor, travel to fashion, the show is an all-inclusive, pampered experience you won’t want to miss!

Show hours are: Thursday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tickets are $13 for adult, $6 ages 6-12 and free for children under 6 with a paying adult. Advance tickets can be purchased for $11 online at SouthernWomensShows.com or for $8 at Walgreens locations.

For more details, call 800-849-0248 or visit SouthernWomensShows.com.