Summer brings busy schedule to Chamber of Commerce

By Natalie Knudsen, Chamber of Commerce

Summer is heating up at the Chamber with several events on the schedule. Our Community Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held Tuesday, June 5 at noon in the Community Center on Main Street.

Warden Russell Washburn will be the featured speaker, providing an update on CoreCivic’s Trousdale Turner Correctional Facility. This is your opportunity to learn what is really happening at the facility and to get your questions answered.

Lunch will be catered by Piggly Wiggly with fried chicken, potatoes, green beans, rolls, dessert, water and tea on the menu. The cost for lunch is $10, but the meeting is FREE and you may attend without purchasing lunch.

In case you haven’t noticed all the signs, this is an election year. The Chamber will be sponsoring a ‘Meet the Candidate Forum’ on Thursday, June 28 at 6 p.m. in the upstairs room of the courthouse. Candidates on the ballot for Trousdale County will be invited to give a 3-minute presentation on how they plan to fulfill the duties of their office if elected.

Our local elected officials have a direct impact on our lives, livelihoods, taxes, schools and governance in our county. Please take time to attend and become an informed citizen! Just like the old party-line telephone, Facebook and the Internet are not always reliable sources of information.

July’s Community Chamber of Commerce meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 3 at noon in the Community Center. The program will feature a presentation on the how, what, when, where and why of recycling at our local Convenience Center. The state of Tennessee is mandating the level of recycling needed throughout the state and Trousdale County needs to step up its game to meet the new goals.

The July 4 Parade and Music in the Park will be the next big thing! Due to the overwhelming response to our Bicentennial Celebration last year, the Chamber is again partnering with the Band Boosters to present Music in the Park.

Several of your favorite attractions from last year will be back, including the watermelon eating contest, the dunk tank and great local music talent performing on the stage. July 4 is a Wednesday, so plan to stay in Hartsville to enjoy the festivities, support your local band and enjoy the fireworks.

The Trousdale County Fair will be held Aug. 2-4 at Trousdale County High School. The Fair has several new programs and attractions planned. You can pick up a copy of the Fair contests, classes and events at the Trousdale County UT Extension office, located at 214 Broadway.

Hartsville’s Hotel Feasibility Study has been completed. Core Distinction Group, who came highly recommended by communities across the US, conducted the in-depth study and concluded that Hartsville can support a 47-room hotel. They recommended an upper mid-scale hotel that would include features such as a hot breakfast, convenience store, fitness facility and more.

A Hilton or Holiday Inn will not build in Hartsville because they don’t build hotels this small. However, there are several chains that specialize in smaller markets and build hotels with the same level of amenities and comforts.