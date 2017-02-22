Sumner UT Extension plans book signing for local author

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Ready to discuss a fun book, partake in a delicious lunch and meet a new local author? Then you need to purchase a ticket for the “ABOUT BOOKS” annual Author Luncheon on Wednesday, March 1, from noon-1 p.m.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the UT Extension office where the luncheon will be held, at 658 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin. Tickets will be available until Feb. 24.

Theresa Allan, Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, will serve as the host and moderator of this bi-monthly book club and has signed copies of this book available at the Extension office for $10. The book is also available for checkout at local Sumner County libraries and for sale on Amazon.com.

Dixon Springs author Leslie Whitson released this novel set in the fictional town of Sulphur Springs, Tenn., a small town not unlike Dixon Springs, Westmoreland, White House, Portland, Hartsville, Lafayette or Carthage.

In a witty look at small towns and how people are quick to make assumptions, this humorous book tells the story of a young, unmarried high school art teacher who plans to enter a painting in the town’s annual art show. That is harmless enough, until the residents learn that the title of the painting is “A Room Full of Naked Men.”

That is also the title of Whitson’s novel!

Of course, it is not the actual painting that causes the uproar since no one has seen it, but rather what people think the painting will be. Over the course of the book, the reader meets a cast of characters that every resident of a small town will recognize. The gossiping ladies down at the beauty shop, the over-amorous editor of the local newspaper, the excitable chairman of the school board, and a nervous Baptist preacher are just a few of the people that inhabit the pages of the book.

While the book is a work of fiction and the town and its residents are all fictional, the reader will find themselves laughing as they recognize characters that cause them to say, “ I know someone just like that…”

Before the novel’s exciting conclusion on the day of the infamous art show, the reader will be treated to gossiping ladies playing Rook, a truckload of chickens, a high society party that ends in a fist fight, the boys down at the local garage, and a surprise as the single school teacher is caught off guard and falls in love.

Come, meet the author who tells us, despite the title, “…a good clean novel with humor, a little satire, and a romance thrown in for good measure…”. Two ladies have already called to tell me, “they couldn’t put the book down… they laughed so much”, said Allan. “I can picture the characters in a TV sitcom like Mayberry RFD and think I may know some of them.”

This is the first novel for the author, a retired high school English teacher who has already published two books on Trousdale County history and is a weekly columnist for The Hartsville Vidette. The author is also active with the Dixon Springs Preservation Association.

UT Extension programs are for everyone. All are welcome to join the “ABOUT BOOKS” book club also, but you may attend the lunch with ticket purchase. If you need more information contact Theresa Allan, at 615-452-1423 or tallan@utk.edu.