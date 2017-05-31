Support Christmas For Kids at annual cake walk

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Everyone in Trousdale County is invited to support the annual Christmas For Kids Cake Walk.

The annual event, organized by the Trousdale County Rescue Squad, will take place on Saturday, June 3, beginning at 6 p.m. The cake walk has moved from its usual spot and will be held in Hartsville City Park next to the playground area.

Volunteers will begin serving hot dogs and hamburgers at 6 p.m. and the cake walk itself will start at 7 p.m. The cost is a quarter per walk.

All proceeds from Saturday will go toward Christmas For Kids, which has been helping children in need for almost 40 years. The Hartsville Rotary Club also assists with Christmas For Kids, which served over 190 children in the community in 2016.

Donations for the cake walk or to Christmas For Kids will be accepted all day Saturday and will be greatly appreciated. For more information, contact the Rescue Squad at 615-374-9503.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.