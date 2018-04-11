Tea Party plans ‘Meet & Greet Candidates’ event

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The Wilson County Tea Party will hold its ‘Meet and Greet the Candidates’ event on Thursday, April 26 from 7-9 p.m. at Music Valley Baptist Church at 7104 Lebanon Road in Mt. Juliet.

All voters and candidates for school boards, county and state offices in any of the counties in the Sixth Congressional District are invited.

“This year’s countywide elections Aug. 2 promise to be the most exciting in years,” said Tom Hoffman with the Wilson County Tea Party. “Many more vigorous candidates from all political persuasions are running, including conservatives, liberals, independents, Republicans and Democrats. Our Meet and Greet the Candidates will provide you an opportunity to meet candidates one-on-one in a relaxed casual setting and to ask them the burning questions that are of greatest concern to you.”

The event is sponsored by the Wilson County Tea Party and Tennessee Sixth Congressional District Tea Party.

“Education really speaks to our group,” said chairman Rob Joines. “This meet and greet allows for the populace to be educated without a filter between them and the candidates.”

Joines said a list of attendees had not been finalized yet, but that Tea Party members were working to get both state and county candidates to attend. Candidates will have their own tables set up to allow potential voters to come by, ask questions and learn more about them.

“They can ask their questions and have an open exchange,” Joines said. “You can talk to each candidate and tell them what’s on your mind.”

Contributing: Chris Gregory, Hartsville Vidette