Cheap technology options available if you know where to look

By Dave Arkle, For The Vidette

In today’s world, it is increasingly important to be able to use technology as part of daily life. Virtually everyone is using cell phones as combination devices for voice, texting, Internet use, games, and more.

Just one of many examples of this would be job hunting; every aspect of it is either greatly assisted by, or fully dependent on your use of technology. Online job listings have all but replaced traditional classified ads. If you’re trying to figure out how to get to the interview for that job, GPS is your friend. Did you freshen up your résumé in order to get this interview? Chances are good that you used a computer to do that, and not a typewriter.

None of this is news. The problem for many is that when you consider all of the various devices and services you need to function in today’s world, the cost of getting what you need can be prohibitive. The good news is that technology doesn’t have to be as expensive as it might seem when you’re browsing the computer section in an electronics store. Here are some ways that you can take full advantage of modern technology without putting a huge strain on your wallet.

If you’re reading this article, there is a reasonable chance that you live in a place with limited options when it comes to Internet access. The good news here is that if you have a cell phone with a data plan, and you have a signal at home, you already have Internet access. Most modern phones have what is called a hot spot built right in. What this means is that you can turn on a feature on your smart phone, and it turns the phone into a WiFi access point, allowing you to connect your laptop, for example, to your phone, and use the phone’s Internet access directly on your computer.

Note that most phone plans have fees that are incurred for using too much data. So, if your goal is to surf the Internet and stream music and video all night long, cell phone Internet access is not right for you. But, if you need to have access to email that you can read and respond to on a full-sized device, or you need to use the web for job hunting or other basic surfing, your phone can provide you a connection to a perfectly usable Internet experience.

Another aspect of cell data usage to note is that some carriers will charge a fee to use your phone’s hot spot functionality. That’s ok though, as this fee is never nearly as expensive as a dedicated Internet connection at home. Largely that’s because it isn’t as fast or reliable as a dedicated connection, but for basic use that can help you in your daily life, it can be just the thing.

Ok, so maybe this all sounds great, but what’s the difference if a computer costs the same as two months rent, right? It’s true, technology isn’t always cheap, especially when it comes to personal computing. There are Mac laptops that go for $4,000! Luckily for us, fully useful laptops and desktops can be had for a tiny fraction of that number.

There are several online retailers who are reputable that sell previous generation refurbished computers for very low prices. Everyone should do their own research, but one of my favorites is newegg.com. This is a huge retailer with over 20 years of solid customer service in the area of computer sales. As I write this, they have over 200 models of refurbished laptops for sale for under $250.

The site allows you to filter the list based on the configuration and brand, so to help narrow the field, I would choose a couple of the biggest laptop manufacturers, like Dell, HP, or similar. Choose Windows 7 as the operating system, and 8MB of RAM. These specs will give you choices in the sub-$200 category that are fully functional for web browsing, email, etc. If you have a bit more budget and you’d like snappier performance, switch the operating system to Windows 10 and the RAM to 16MB. This will give a selection of newer models with better performance.

If you prefer a desktop computer, you might try Craigslist.org. I do IT security work from home, and recently I needed a desktop system to do some testing, and I found a perfectly usable Dell desktop running Windows 7 with 16MB or RAM, an LCD monitor, keyboard, mouse, and a 1TB hard drive, for $215. This computer has everything you could need to browse, use email, job hunt, etc. If doing such business in person (stranger danger!), I recommend arranging to meet in public, at a local police station. Alternately, we can go back to Newegg.com and find similar deals.