Theresa Allen announces retirement from UT Extension

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

After 29 years of service with the University of Tennessee Extension as the Family & Consumer Sciences Agent, Theresa Allan has announced plans to retire effective March 31, 2018.

In honor and recognition of Allan’s many years of loyal and dedicated service in both Trousdale and Sumner counties, a retirement celebration will be held on Friday, March 23, from 1:30-4 p.m. at the Sumner County Extension Office, 658 Hartsville Pike, Gallatin. The celebration is open to all family, friends, clients and co-workers.

Allan was born in Robertson County and graduated from Springfield High School in 1971. She graduated from the UT Knoxville in 1975 with a BS degree in Home Economics with major in Fashion Merchandising and Textiles. She obtained a MS degree in Human Ecology in 1997 from UTK.

Allan began her career with UT Extension in 1989 in Trousdale County as the Family & Consumer Sciences Agent for Adult programs and 4-H Youth Development programs. In 2004, she also became the County Director for Trousdale County Extension. Then in 2006 she transferred to Sumner County to become the Adult Family & Consumer Sciences Agent.

“I have been blessed to have a career with UT Extension serving a small rural county where I got to teach every student 4th -12th grades in 4-H each year and then serve a large urban county where there was an audience for any FCS program I offered,” Allan said.

In both counties, she got to serve as the Education Advisor for the Family & Community Education Clubs, formerly known as the Home Demonstration Clubs. Allan credits clubs and friendships for nurturing her as a new agent and supporting changes and growth in Extension. FCE Clubs meet monthly for education, fun and fellowship.

Allan attributes her success in the workplace to loving to teach people who want to learn, saying, “I have truly loved my Extension career because of the variety of program opportunities.

“Count it all Joy, James 1:2, became my mantra in 1995 when I was recovering from breast cancer and continued while working among chemotherapy treatments. I have taught many sessions on the importance of getting mammograms and monthly self-exams.”

“God gives each of us trials and tribulations and it is a joy when we persevere” said Allan. She signs every letter and card, Count it all Joy! “It has been a joy to work with the great people who have crossed my paths in classes and community partnerships.”

Allan said she is looking forward to retirement. Jim, her husband of 43 years, has been retired for seven years and is ready to travel. The first trip on their bucket list is a visit to the Holy Land in April. Allan, who is known as Mim to three grandsons, ages 9, 6 and 5, looks forward to more family time with them and her two children.

Anyone impacted by Theresa Allan through her classes, workshops, partnerships and friendships is invited to attend the Retirement Celebration and you are welcome to submit personal letters or notes to Patricia Crandall, FCS Administrative Assistant, UT Sumner County Office, by emailing pcranda1@utk.edu. A memory book is being created to capture these personal experiences, which is the only gift Theresa truly wants.