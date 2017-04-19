/script>

Thurman named assistant manager at Wilson Bank

  • Home
  • News
  • Thurman named assistant manager at Wilso...
By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust has promoted Seth Thurman to assistant manager at the bank’s Hartsville office, executives announced recently.

Submitted
Hartsville Assistant Office Manager Seth Thurman, center, was congratulated on his managerial promotion recently by Regional President Taylor Walker, left, and branch manager Lisa Dies.

Thurman, who was previously a loan officer and a consumer lender, joined WB&T in 2015. He previously worked as a recruiter for TCAT in Hartsville, and prior to that served as the executive director for the Hartsville/Trousdale County Chamber. A 2004 graduate of Trousdale County High School, Thurman earned an M.B.A. from Cumberland University after attending the University of Tennessee with a degree in communications.

Thurman is active in several community organizations. He is currently president of the Hartsville Rotary Club; vice president and board member with the Chamber; treasurer of the Trousdale County Fair Board; and secretary of the Trousdale Metro Communications Committee. He also serves as choir director and pianist at Hartsville United Methodist Church. Thurman is a former member of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band at UT.

Seth Thurman (NMLS # 1467845) can be reached at (615) 374-9736, sthurman@wilsonbank.com or at WB&T’s Hartville office located at 127 McMurry Blvd.

Wilson Bank & Trust (wilsonbank.com), a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.

u8x7co8