Thurman named assistant manager at Wilson Bank

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust has promoted Seth Thurman to assistant manager at the bank’s Hartsville office, executives announced recently.

Thurman, who was previously a loan officer and a consumer lender, joined WB&T in 2015. He previously worked as a recruiter for TCAT in Hartsville, and prior to that served as the executive director for the Hartsville/Trousdale County Chamber. A 2004 graduate of Trousdale County High School, Thurman earned an M.B.A. from Cumberland University after attending the University of Tennessee with a degree in communications.

Thurman is active in several community organizations. He is currently president of the Hartsville Rotary Club; vice president and board member with the Chamber; treasurer of the Trousdale County Fair Board; and secretary of the Trousdale Metro Communications Committee. He also serves as choir director and pianist at Hartsville United Methodist Church. Thurman is a former member of the Pride of the Southland Marching Band at UT.

Seth Thurman (NMLS # 1467845) can be reached at (615) 374-9736, sthurman@wilsonbank.com or at WB&T’s Hartville office located at 127 McMurry Blvd.

Wilson Bank & Trust (wilsonbank.com), a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.

