Tri-County announces first build sites for broadband

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Tri-County has announced the initial areas where the company will begin its fiber rollout as part of a three-year plan to link most of Trousdale County to high-speed broadband service.

According to an email sent to The Vidette, the initial build will be in the Highway 231 North area, in the areas served by Tri-County. Roads listed include: Highway 231N, Bass Road, Ladybug Lane, Echols Road, Governor Hall Road as far as the first 4-way stop, Homer Scott Road, Templow Road, Irongate Lane, western parts of Honeysuckle Lane and Hawkins Branch Road, Browning Branch to Snake Hollow and the portion of Snake Hollow served from Browning Branch.

“The ECD contract has been signed and our members should start seeing construction within a couple of weeks,” said Tammy Dixon, Marketing Director for Tri-County.

Information is being sent by mail to Tri-County customers who live in the build area. Anyone who wishes to sign up for service can contact Tri-County at 615-666-2111, ext. 114 or visit tcemc.org/fiber/signup.

Phase 1 of the project is expected to cover most of the western portion of Trousdale County and will be built over the next year or so. Tri-County has received a $1.35 million grant from the state to assist with the construction process.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.