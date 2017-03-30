Tri-County recognizes Short Story winners

Tri-County Electric is proud to announce the winners of the 2017 Washington Youth Tour Short Story contest.
Each year, Tri-County Electric sponsors the Washington Youth Tour Short Story Contest. Every high school Junior that lives in the Tri-County Electric service area has an opportunity to write a short story for the chance to win money and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.
The following are winners from each school:
Red Boiling Springs: Hannah Hudson, parents are Mark and Scarlett Hudson, won $100 and is the overall Short Story Winner and winner of a trip.
Moises Nunez, parents are Espiridion and Maria Nunez, won $50.
Cumberland County: McKenzie Pruitt, parents are Jimmy and Melissa Pruitt, won $100 and a trip.
Heather Vibbert, parents are Terry and Lisa Vibbert, won $50.
Monroe County (KY): Bailey Bartley, parents are Benji and Brandi Bartley, won $100 and a trip.
Madison Arnett, parents are Jason and Christy Arnett, won $50.
Allen County (KY): Haley Marsh, parents are Angela Billingsley and Mark Marsh, won $100 and a trip.
Kaleigh Shaw, parents are Rex and Jill Shaw, won $50.
Clay County: Mary Smith, parents are Robert Smith and Rama Smith, won $100.
Tessa Pedigo, parents are Johnny and Jennie Pedigo, won $50.
Westmoreland: Jeana Romines, parents are Bryan and Angie Romines, won $100.
Ericka Brummett, parents are Caleb and Tonya Sawicki, won $50.
Lafayette: Brooklyn Driver, parents are Jerry and Tammy Driver, won $100.
Austin Smith, parents are Stevie and Chrissy Smith, won $50.
Trousdale County: Tyler McGowan, parents are Michael and Mary Helen McGowan, won $100.
Lillian Cantwell, parent is Lisa Hinton, won $50.
Metcalfe (KY): Katie Grimsley, parents are Amanda Houchens and the late Chad Grimsley, won $100.