Tri-County recognizes Short Story winners

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Tri-County Electric is proud to announce the winners of the 2017 Washington Youth Tour Short Story contest.

Each year, Tri-County Electric sponsors the Washington Youth Tour Short Story Contest. Every high school Junior that lives in the Tri-County Electric service area has an opportunity to write a short story for the chance to win money and an all-expenses-paid trip to Washington, D.C.

The following are winners from each school:

Red Boiling Springs: Hannah Hudson, parents are Mark and Scarlett Hudson, won $100 and is the overall Short Story Winner and winner of a trip.

Moises Nunez, parents are Espiridion and Maria Nunez, won $50.

Cumberland County: McKenzie Pruitt, parents are Jimmy and Melissa Pruitt, won $100 and a trip.

Heather Vibbert, parents are Terry and Lisa Vibbert, won $50.

Monroe County (KY): Bailey Bartley, parents are Benji and Brandi Bartley, won $100 and a trip.

Madison Arnett, parents are Jason and Christy Arnett, won $50.

Allen County (KY): Haley Marsh, parents are Angela Billingsley and Mark Marsh, won $100 and a trip.

Kaleigh Shaw, parents are Rex and Jill Shaw, won $50.

Clay County: Mary Smith, parents are Robert Smith and Rama Smith, won $100.

Tessa Pedigo, parents are Johnny and Jennie Pedigo, won $50.

Westmoreland: Jeana Romines, parents are Bryan and Angie Romines, won $100.

Ericka Brummett, parents are Caleb and Tonya Sawicki, won $50.

Lafayette: Brooklyn Driver, parents are Jerry and Tammy Driver, won $100.

Austin Smith, parents are Stevie and Chrissy Smith, won $50.

Trousdale County: Tyler McGowan, parents are Michael and Mary Helen McGowan, won $100.

Lillian Cantwell, parent is Lisa Hinton, won $50.

Metcalfe (KY): Katie Grimsley, parents are Amanda Houchens and the late Chad Grimsley, won $100.

