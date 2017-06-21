Tri-County, TCEA partnership paved way to broadband

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

In Tri-County Electric’s May 26 broadband announcement, District H Director Tommy Thompson stated, “fiber access is vital to students, businesses and for overall economic growth; not having broadband in today’s world is similar to not having electricity in the 1930s and we have searched for ways to bring this needed service to Trousdale County.”

With Gov. Bill Haslam’s broadband legislation having become state law, Tri-County Electric is in the engineering and design phase of its 240-mile fiber build to serve the residents of Trousdale County.

In today’s world it is difficult for students to learn and for communities to compete in economic development without a robust broadband network. As a member-owned rural electric cooperative, Tri-County Electric understands this.

In 2012 Four Lake RIDA/Tennessee Central Economic Authority requested proposals to build fiber into PowerCom Industrial Park. Tri-County Electric’s proposal was half the cost of the next provider’s proposal and included free 200/200 Mbps at their office for five years, in addition to closed circuit video monitoring of the park.

“Tri-County Electric is an excellent partner for economic development with Tennessee Central Economic Authority and has truly made a difference in the success of PowerCom Industrial Park” stated Charly Lyons, Tennessee Central Economic Authority’s President & CEO. “Not only did they build fiber into the park and provide free Internet and monitoring to our office, Tri-County also provided free, wide-open Internet to the businesses located in the park and to CCA and their contractors during construction of the prison. They definitely demonstrate leadership in economic development and teamwork.”

It was the PowerCom Industrial Park fiber project that led to the initial discussions regarding the Internet in Trousdale County between Mark Beeler, Paul Thompson, Jim Beecham and Tammy Dixon, which led to the County Commission requesting a Private Act from Sen. Ferrell Haile and Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver, which four years later puts Tri-County Electric on the road to providing Internet service!