Tri-County to hold annual meeting on Thursday

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

We invite you to join your friends and neighbors for a fun evening at Tri-County Electric’s annual meeting of the members on Thursday, May 3, at Macon County Junior High School in Lafayette. Doors will open for registration at 5:30 p.m.

You may want to begin your evening watching our safety trailer demonstration or taking a ride in the bucket truck. Each registered member will receive an attendance gift and children will receive a T-shirt they can have their name airbrushed on by Robert & Beth Hollingsworth, owners of Brush of Air. Caricaturist Denny Whalen will be available to draw children’s pictures.

In addition to hot dogs and ice cream sandwiches, members will have an opportunity to visit information booths and displays from organizations including TVA, KAEC (Kentucky Association of Electric Cooperatives), UK Extension and Macon County General Hospital.

The business meeting will begin at 7 p.m. with a drawing for $100 cash. Drawings will be held for additional prizes including the Grand Prize Ford Explorer! In addition, two students will win iPads and a technology grant for the school he/she attends!

Only Tri-County Electric members are eligible for prizes. If you need to make changes or are unsure whether your membership is in your name or is a joint membership, please contact your local Tri-County Electric office prior to the meeting.

Please accept this invitation from everyone at Tri-County Electric to bring the entire family for a fun filled evening at this year’s annual meeting. We hope to see you at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 3!