What is Tri-County’s Demand Response Program?

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The goal of the Demand Response program is to lower the demand charges the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) imposes on Tri-County Electric. The demand charge is based on the maximum amount of power TVA delivers to Tri-County Electric during any 60-minute period throughout the month. It can be the first hour of the month, the last hour of the month or any 30-minute period in between.

The member-owner maintains ultimate control of their HVAC system and can change the setting at any time. Our goal is not to prohibit our member-owners from using power, it is to coordinate the cycling process of their heat pump and water heaters.

If we had 1000 households participating for example and we initiated a demand response:

1. We would activate the first group of 100 homes by communicating with the switch on the water heater asking it not to cycle on for 15 minutes and reduce the thermostat by 3 degrees.

2. After 15 minutes this group would return to normal function and the second group of 100 homes would be activated.

3. Steps 1 and 2 would be repeated throughout the peak demand period.

4. Although the reduction in demand will be minimal at each residence, the collective reduction from the group will be beneficial.

Key Points

1. The process will not be noticeable to the homeowner.

2. Homeowner maintains control of the thermostat providing him/her the ability to change the setting at any time.

3. New NEST programmable thermostat will be installed at no cost.

4. Thermostat will provide the homeowner the opportunity to lower their monthly bill.