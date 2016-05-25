Trousdale’s CCA prison stops accepting inmates

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

The new Hartsville prison temporarily stopped taking inmates earlier this month, according to media reports.

The Associated Press reported that state corrections officials halted transfers to the Trousdale Turner Correctional Center two weeks ago.

A source told The Vidette that transfers have resumed, including one on Tuesday. However Alison Randgaard, Public Information Officer for the Tennessee Department of Corrections, denied the report and said transfers had not resumed.

On Wednesday morning, an officer was assaulted at the facility, according to a report from The Tennessean.

Steve Owen, a spokesman for Corrections Corporation of America, confirmed to The Vidette that a facility employee was assaulted by one inmate at the prison. He didn’t provide details of what happened during the attack.

“Other staff immediately subdued the inmate, and the employee was transported offsite for treatment of minor injuries. She has already been released. CCA immediately notified state officials of the incident, and the Tennessee Office of Investigations and Compliance (OIC) is onsite conducting an investigation. CCA takes the safety and security of staff and inmates seriously and will cooperate fully with investigators,” Owen said in an emailed statement.

Based on earlier estimates provided to The Vidette regarding the rate of incoming prisoners, the 2,552-bed facility should be around two-thirds full at present.

The prison opened in January and had been accepting between 50 to 100 inmates per week.

In March, Blair Leibach replaced then-warden Todd Thomas. At the time, CCA states the move allowed for “longer-term planning” at the Hartsville facility.

The AP cited a March 17 report to Tennessee Department of Corrections Assistant Commissioner Tony Parker from Correctional Administrator Tony Howerton, which outlined a series of problems after Howerton observed the prison over two days.

The memo reportedly says guards were not in control of the housing units, were not counting inmates correctly and were putting inmates in solitary confinement for no documented reason.

“The Lieutenants, Captains and Unit Managers we observed on video and in the units this morning are not adequate. They do not have control of the housing units and it appears inmates are free to mingle around the unit at will,” the memo states.

Other allegations of abusive treatment to inmates, as well as denial of medical care, have been made to multiple media outlets, including The Vidette.

In a letter obtained by The Vidette, an inmate cited understaffing and “unnecessary lockdowns” at the facility. The letter also alleges that guards were “allowing other inmates to self discipline… through physical means…” The letter writer has since been transferred to a different prison, according to an online search of the Tennessee Felony Offender database.

Spouses of inmates have also made allegations about treatment of prisoners, as well as families. Spouses have alleged that inmates are being kept in their cells for up to 23 hours per day, for days on end. Irregularities regarding visitation were also reported.

An internal CCA memo dated May 11 states that children visiting parents at the facility must present a state ID or birth certificate to enter the facility. TDOC policies state that identification is not required for children under age 16, but that a photo must be on file.

CCA has a five-year, $276 million contract to operate the facility, which is expected to add over $1.5 million annually to Trousdale County’s tax revenues.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.