USDA names members of FSA state committee

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue recently announced the individuals who will serve on the Tennessee USDA Farm Service Agency (FSA) state committee.

The state committee is responsible for the oversight of farm programs and county committee operations, resolving appeals from the agriculture community, and helping to keep producers informed about FSA programs.

Each state committee has five members, one chairperson and four members. Additional appointees will be named at a later date. The individuals appointed to serve on this committee include:

Committee Chair Steve Officer – DeKalb County;

Daryl Brown – Maury County;

Charlotte Kelly – Tipton County;

Renea Jones Rogers – Unicoi County

The Farm Service Agency serves farmers, ranchers and agricultural partners through the delivery of effective, efficient agricultural programs. The agency offers farmers a strong safety net through the administration of farm commodity and disaster programs. FSA continues to conserve natural resources and also provides credit to agricultural producers who are unable to receive private, commercial credit, including special emphasis on beginning, underserved and women farmers and ranchers.

Under the direction of Secretary Sonny Perdue, the USDA will always be facts-based and data-driven, with a decision-making mindset that is customer-focused. Secretary Perdue leads the USDA with four guiding principles: to maximize the ability of American agriculture to create jobs, sell food and fiber, and feed and clothe the world; to prioritize customer service for the taxpayers; to ensure that our food supply is safe and secure; and to maintain good stewardship of the natural resources that provide us with our miraculous bounty. Understanding that we live in a global economy where trade is of top importance, Secretary Perdue has pledged to be an unapologetic advocate for American agriculture.