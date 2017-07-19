Water Board votes 3 percent raise to employees

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Employees of the Hartsville/Trousdale Water-Sewer Utility District will receive a 3 percent raise in the next fiscal year after a vote by the Water Board during its June 28 meeting.

The vote to raise employees’ pay comes shortly after the County Commission passed a budget for county government for 2017-18, which gives county employees a 3 percent bonus instead of a raise.

“Since we’ve had a really good year and employees didn’t get a raise last year, it might be a good opportunity to do that,” Department General Manager Jerry Helm told the board. (EDITOR’S NOTE: Helm retited from his position, effective June 30).

Asked after the meeting why the Water Department could provide raises when the county did not, County Mayor Carroll Carman, who sits on the board, said, “It’s an enterprise fund; those funds are entirely separate. They’re not a line item on the county court at all. I do see a distinction.

“Should there be equity? I’d like to think the answer is yes, but in the real world sometimes it doesn’t work.”

According to the department’s financial report, the Water Department was showing a profit of $609,463 through the end of May. The profit allowed the department to purchase two new trucks and a backhoe, as well as fund roof repairs to the water plant.

Reach Chris Gregory at 615-374-3556 or cgregory@hartsvillevidette.com.