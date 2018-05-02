Wayne Brown announces re-election bid to County Commission

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

Wayne Brown is announcing his candidacy for re-election as Trousdale County Commissioner representing District 10.

Brown, a lifelong resident of Trousdale County, has served as a member of the Commission for 16 years.

“It was something that I was interested in, and somebody has got to do it,” Brown said. “I have enjoyed serving and that’s why I am seeking re-election.”

Brown is married to his wife of 27 years, Debbie. They have one son, Josh Brown, and three grandchildren.

“I would appreciate your vote and support to serve the next four years as your commissioner,” Brown said. “I will try to get around to see everyone. If not, I would appreciate your vote on Aug. 2.”

