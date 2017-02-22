WBT employees receive banking diplomas

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust Hartsville branch employees Tiffany Churchman and Jenesia Ellis recently completed all requirements to obtain the American Bankers Association General Banking Diploma.

This distinction, with its solid grounding in banking fundamentals, has been the most popular and widely recognized ABA diploma for individuals in the banking industry. The curriculum centers on banking essentials, such as the role of banking in the U.S. economy and the purpose of specific banking functions. Courses in accounting and economics provide the foundation for an understanding of banking. Legal and regulatory issues and compliance matters, as well as marketing fundamentals, are addressed through specific course work.

Churchman began her financial career at WB&T as a customer service representative in 2008, and moved into a personal banker role in July 2016. Ellis has worked as a customer service representative at the Trousdale County office of WB&T since 2010, and has 10 years of banking experience. Both are graduates of Trousdale County High School.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.

