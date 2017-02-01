Weaver submits bill to tighten abortion laws

By Chris Gregory, Managing Editor

State Rep. Terri Lynn Weaver has refilled a bill that would ban abortions in Tennessee after 20 weeks of pregnancy.

Weaver, who filed a similar bill last year but later pulled it from consideration, said she feels the timing was right for such a measure.

The Vidette attempted to contact Weaver for comment, but calls were not returned. In a previous interview, Weaver told The Tennessean that “”I think the climate and the culture, the pendulum is swinging…It’s the right thing to do.”

HB0101, if passed, would make abortions illegal after 20 weeks of pregnancy unless the life of the mother is in danger. According to statistics, most abortions occur well before 20 weeks. Current state law allows abortions up to viability, or the point at which the fetus can survive outside the womb. According to the website babymed.com, most U.S. hospitals consider 24 weeks as that point.

Currently, there are no clinics in Tennessee that perform abortions beyond 20 weeks. In 2014, the most recent year for which the Tennessee Department of Health has data, 31 pregnancies statewide were terminated between 17 and 20 weeks.

Weaver has also introduced a bill that would allow county road superintendents to use state-aid funds on roads that are not part of the state-aid highway system.

Trousdale County Superintendent of Roads Bill Scruggs said the measure, while helpful, likely would not have a huge impact locally.

“If we only get what we usually get from state aid, it might get us another mile, mile and a half of paving,” Scruggs said. “It wouldn’t impact us like it would some of the bigger counties.”

A state-aid road is defined as a road that connects counties, or ties two highways together, according to Scruggs.

In fiscal year 2015-16, Trousdale County received $132,069 in state-aid funding, according to state records.

