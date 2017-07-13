Wilson Bank named Top Workplace for third time in row

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

For the third year in a row, Wilson Bank & Trust has been recognized as one of the top workplaces in Middle Tennessee.

Sponsored by The Tennessean, the Top Workplaces award is based on the results of an employee feedback survey administered by WorkplaceDynamics, LLC, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

Wilson Bank & Trust ranked third in the category for large companies based on 2017 survey scores and has finished in the top five in each of the past three years. A faith-based, family-friendly culture was once again a major factor cited in the employee feedback that led to WB&T’s award.

“We believe a great customer experience starts with a happy and engaged team,” WB&T Executive Vice President John McDearman said. “Our employees take pride in having a service-first attitude and making a difference in the communities we serve, and those are qualities that our customers recognize and truly appreciate.”

Several aspects of workplace culture are measured in the survey, including alignment, execution, and connection, to name a few.

While promoting a family atmosphere at work and in the communities it serves, the bank also strives to ensure that employees have competitive benefits to keep their families thriving. Benefits at WB&T include health insurance, up to four weeks of vacation time depending on tenure, personal days and a 401(k) plan.

A complete list of The Tennessean’s Top Workplaces can be found at TopWorkplaces.Tennessean.com.

Wilson Bank & Trust (wilsonbank.com), a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.

WorkplaceDynamics, headquartered in Exton, PA, specializes in employee feedback surveys and workplace improvement. This year alone, more than two million employees in over 6,000 organizations will participate in the Top Workplaces™ campaign, conducted in partnership with more than 40 media partners across the United States.