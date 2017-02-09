Wilson Bank names Walker as regional president

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust has named Taylor Walker regional president in the newly- reconfigured northern region of the bank’s service area, bank officials announced recently.

As regional president, Walker will oversee all WB&T operations and growth in Sumner and Trousdale counties, including current offices in Gallatin, Hendersonville and Hartsville. Since early 2016, Walker has worked in a business development role that encompassed all of Sumner County, and prior to that he served as office manager at the Hendersonville branch. A Sumner native, Walker has worked in banking for 11 years, and joined WB&T in 2012.

“Taylor has been an important contributor to our bank’s growth in Sumner County for several years,” WB&T Executive Vice President John McDearman said. “We look forward to the leadership he’ll provide on a larger scale, in an area that continues to be one of our primary growth markets.”

A graduate of Gallatin High School, Western Kentucky University, the Southeastern School of Consumer and Commercial Lending and the Southeastern School of Banking, Walker worked for a national bank in Washington, D.C., prior to joining Wilson Bank & Trust. He will attend the Graduate School of Banking at LSU this spring. In the community, Walker is an active member on several non-profit boards and at First Baptist Church in Gallatin.

Walker and his wife Katherine live in Gallatin with their two children, 4-year-old Xander and 2-year-old Harper Kate.

Prior to the recent establishment of a northern service region, WB&T offices in Sumner and Trousdale counties belonged to the central and eastern divisions of the bank’s footprint, respectively.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online and mobile banking services.