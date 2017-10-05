Wilson Bank & Trust plans Oktoberfest celebration

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust will celebrate the 30th anniversary of Oktoberfest with plenty of options for family fun on Oct. 21-22 in Lebanon.

On Saturday, Oct. 21, a new event space on the bank’s west lawn in front of the Mitchell House allows for an expanded selection of craft vendors, concessions and children’s activities, including a kids’ building class with Home Depot from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and a video gaming truck from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Sunday brings the Oktoberfest Antique Car Show, which annually serves as one of the largest classic automobile displays in Middle Tennessee. All weekend, the event offers attractions for all ages, from inflatables and merchandise vendors to live entertainment and contests for quilts and photography.

Special additions in celebration of WB&T’s 30th anniversary this year include a 1980’s theme at all bank booths, and the return of a ‘Hometown Holidays’ display inside the bank. As part of the bank’s anniversary giving campaign, a portion of every car show registration fee will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

Ken Beck, author of the new local history fact book Wonders of Wilson County, will be on site for a book signing. Copies of the book can also be purchased at the event.

Admission to Oktoberfest is free, though tickets or entry fees apply to some activities. All activities take place at the WB&T Main Office in Lebanon, located at 623 West Main Street. Event hours are 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 21, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 22.

Wilson Bank & Trust (wilsonbank.com), a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 25 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.