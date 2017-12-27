Wilson Bank & Trust names John McDearman as president

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

True to a succession plan its board of directors formulated several years ago, Wilson Bank & Trust has officially named John McDearman the successor to President Elmer Richerson as of January 1, following Richerson’s retirement at the end of 2017.

“A strong succession plan is one of the main reasons we believe our future can be even brighter than our outstanding first 30 years, and John has been a key part of that plan since Elmer and I first discussed potential retirement dates with our board,” CEO Randall Clemons said. “John has a heritage in community banking right here in Middle Tennessee, and he’s a proven and effective leader. He was an easy choice as we looked for the right person to guide our organization for the foreseeable future.”

McDearman, a Lebanon native and an executive vice president with WB&T since 2010, has worked in banking for 23 years.

“I’m humbled by the responsibility that comes with the role of president, but there’s great peace in knowing that I am not filling the shoes of a man like Elmer Richerson on my own,” McDearman said. “With foresight and planning, Randall, Elmer and our board have a great executive team in place to carry out Elmer’s many responsibilities and continue the work he started. I’m grateful to be part of that group, and excited about the things we can accomplish going forward.”

Upon Clemons’ planned retirement at the end of 2019, McDearman, after two years in the president’s role, will carry the mantle as CEO of Wilson Bank & Trust.

McDearman began his banking career with Bank of America as a management associate, loan officer and office manager, working in Nashville, Clarksville and Chattanooga before returning home to Lebanon to join Wilson Bank & Trust in 1998. He is an alumnus of Lebanon High School, Tennessee Tech and the Graduate School of Banking at LSU.

McDearman has been active in the community throughout his career. He has served as president of the Lebanon Wilson County Chamber of Commerce and the Lebanon Noon Rotary Club; as a board member and chairman for United Way of Wilson County; as treasurer for Cumberland Region Tomorrow and Lebanon Youth Baseball; and as a member and former chairman of the Staff Parrish Relations Committee at Lebanon First United Methodist Church. He has helped promote economic growth and planning through service with the Joint Economic & Community Development Board of Wilson County, the AIA 150 Visioning Workshop for Lebanon, the Power of One leadership committee and Cumberland Region Tomorrow’s annual Regional Summit committee. A Leadership Wilson graduate, he has also contributed time and volunteer work to benefit organizations like Empower Me Day Camp, Kids Battle Diabetes, Relay for Life and Boy Scouts of America.

McDearman and his wife Kathy live in Lebanon and have four children, J.C., Eli, Mark and Mia.

Wilson Bank & Trust (wilsonbank.com), member FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is a community bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 27 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and online banking services.