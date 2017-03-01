Wilson Bank’s Penny Drive raises over $15,000

By Hartsville Vidette Staff Reporter

Wilson Bank & Trust recently concluded its most successful penny drive to date to help hungry neighbors, exceeding $15,000 in money raised and donated to benefit Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee.

The total contribution, which equates to more than 62,000 Second Harvest meals, was gathered during a three-month campaign that was part of Ms. Cheap’s penny drive, which wrapped up in January. The bank effort included contributions from customers at all Wilson Bank & Trust branches; change collected by employees and customers on their own; and a $3,500 corporate matching donation connected to a social media contest.

“I am so grateful to Wilson Bank & Trust and all its teams for supporting the Penny Drive. Their enthusiasm is contagious, and I am so encouraged and inspired by all of the ways they incorporated the drive into their branches,” said Mary Hance, a.k.a. Ms. Cheap. “The fact that this was a record-breaking year is largely due to their creativity, hard work and inspiring leadership in the communities they serve. I am already looking forward to next year!”

On the whole, the Ms. Cheap Penny Drive for Second Harvest raised a record $79,009.82 to help feed hungry men, women and children in Middle Tennessee. Wilson Bank & Trust has partnered with Ms. Cheap on the penny drive since 2012. Throughout WB&T’s service area, Second Harvest works with local partner agencies to provide food for the hungry.

In January, WB&T held a Facebook contest in which visitors voted on photos submitted by the bank’s branches. For each like, comment or share related to the campaign, Wilson Bank donated $1 to Second Harvest, and social participation brought the total to the stated maximum of $3,500.

Organized in 1978, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is a private, not-for-profit, tax-exempt organization. Second Harvest’s mission is to feed hungry people and work to solve hunger issues in our community. Second Harvest distributes food and other products to approximately 450 nonprofit partner agencies in 46 counties in Middle and West Tennessee. Partners include food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, childcare facilities, senior centers, group homes, and youth enrichment programs. For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee and its programs, please visit secondharvestmidtn.org.

Wilson Bank & Trust, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender, is an independent, locally owned bank established in 1987 to provide personal and professional service in a hometown setting. One of the top banks in the South in stability, products, technology, growth and earnings, WB&T currently operates 26 full-service offices in eight Middle Tennessee counties, offering a full range of financial products that include secondary market mortgage loans and mobile and online banking services.