Danny Wayne Johns Sr., age 64, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 6, 2018 at Quality Care Health Center in Lebanon.

Survivors are: two sons, Danny W. Johns Jr. of Lafayette, Tyler Johns of Watertown; two daughters, Laree (Terry) Bennett of Hartsville, Brittany Johns of Watertown; four grandchildren, Cassandra Calhoun, Mark, Grace & William Johns; three step-grandchildren, Roman, Katie, Ashley & Nikki.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 9, 2018 officiated by Eld. Eddy Gregory.

Interment will be in the Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Visitation with the family will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. until service time Friday.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.