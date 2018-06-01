Georgia Mae Dampier, age 74, of Hartsville, passed away Tuesday, May 29, 2018 at Trousdale Medical Center.

She was preceded in death by: daughter, Patricia White.

Survivors are: son, Harold (Christy) Cooley of Hartsville; two daughters, Sherry (Kenneth) Greenhill of Cape Coral, FL, Anita (Jerry) Negron of Largo, FL; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; two brothers, Joe (Pauline) Padilla of Dickson, Donald Padilla of Fort Myers, FL.

No services are planned at this time.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.