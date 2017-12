James Russell Hendrix, age 82, of Castalian Springs, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017 at his home.

Survivors are: wife, Rita Hendrix of Castalian Springs; three sons, James (Aleece) Hendrix of Castalian Springs, Richard Hendrix of Castalian Springs, Shawn Hendrix of Hartsville; six grandchildren, Andrew Hendrix, Alyssa Hendrix, Brooklyn Hendrix, Victorina Rickman, Caleb Hendrix & Morgan Hendrix; two great-grandchildren, Daniel & Bethany Hendrix; brother, Lowell (Deanna) Hendrix of Rayville, MO; sister, Dorothea (William) Grady-Cameron, MO.

Visitation with the family will be held from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, at Anthony Funeral Home. Funeral arrangements are still pending.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E, Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.