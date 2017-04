Julia Francis Witt, age 94, of Donelson, passed away Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

She was preceded in death by: parents, Jeff & Maude Gentry Majors; husband, Robert Witt; brother, Jim Majors; two sisters, Gladys Merryman & Glendon Merryman; nephew, Kenneth Merryman.

Survivors are: niece, Donna Hudson of Gallatin; nephew, Tony Majors of Hendersonville; two great-nieces, Debbie (Jerry) Woodard, Toni Lynn Majors; three great-nephews, Mark (Debbie) Merryman, Tommy (Katie) Hudson, Todd Hudson.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22, officiated by Pastor Susan Gray.

Honorary pallbearer was: Mitch Merryman.

Pallbearers were: Tony & Toni Lynn Majors, Mark & Blake Merryman, Tommy & Thomas Hudson, Billy Carey & Paul Gregory.

Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., Hartsville, TN, was in charge of arrangements.