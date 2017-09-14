Kayleigh Hope Matthews, infant daughter of Dayton and Kayla Matthews, of Hartsville, passed away Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 after 7 months and 9 days of joy, happiness, and love.

Kayleigh was born Feb. 1, 2017 to Dayton Hugh Matthews and Kayla Michelle York Matthews of Hartsville. She was loved by so many and will be missed dearly.

Along with her parents, Kayleigh is survived by three sisters, Paisley York, Alivia Matthews, and Naomii Matthews; grandparents, Tabitha and Carl York of Ashland City, and Diane and Clyde Lord of Hendersonville; great-grandparents, Dean and Walt Cook of South Carthage, and Jacky and Vickie Thomas of Pleasant Shade.

Celebration of Life services are scheduled to be conducted from the Creekside Fellowship at 101 Harsh Ln, Castalian Springs, TN 37031 on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 from noon-2 p.m. with Pastor Roger Luther officiating.