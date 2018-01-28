Margaret Lucille Lackey

Margaret Lucille “Lucy” Lackey, age 72 of Hartsville, passed away Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at her home.

She was preceded in death by: parents, Hosea L. & Mary Lee Gross; stepdaughter, Carol Moon.

Survivors are: husband, Sanders B. Lackey of Hartsville; son, Patrick (Angela) Link of Smyrna; two stepsons, Mark Lackey of Gallatin, Brent (Sharon) Lackey of Gallatin; three grandchildren, Patrick Shay (Rebeca) Link, Britney (David) Friend, Haley (Eric) Sullivan; three step-grandchildren, Hunter & Whitney Lackey, Stephen Moon; three great-grandchildren, Jaydin, Jaykob & Erika Sullivan; step-great-grandchild, Toby Lackey; brother, Kenneth (Judith) Gross of Gallatin; special friend, Linda Draper; caregiver, Crystal Ashworth.

Funeral services were held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home on Saturday, Jan. 27, officiated by Bro. Gordon Lee.

Interment was in the Crestview Memory Gardens, Gallatin.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Gideon’s International.

