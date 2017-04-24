Mamie Lee Collins, age 87, of Hendersonville, passed away Saturday, April 22, 2017 at NHC Place in Sumner County.

She was preceded in death by: two sons, Ray Gammons Jr. & Jeffery Gammons; husband, Charles Collins Jr.

Survivors are: two daughters-in-laws, Carolyn Victor of Hendersonville, Agnes Gammons of Lebanon; five grandchildren, Corey (Cathy) Gammons, Neil Gammons, Jessica (Adam) Kilburn, Lissa (Joey) Mofield, Amy (Trent) Duke; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Nancy Sullivan of Hartsville.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25, officiated by Pastor Harry Yates. Visitation with the family will be from 2-8 p.m. Monday and 2 p.m. until service time Tuesday.

Interment was in Hartsville Memorial Gardens.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd. E., Hartsville, TN, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.