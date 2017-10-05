Nancy Jewel Sullivan, age 86, of Hartsville, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017 at Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin.

She was preceded in death by: husband, Herman Sullivan; great-grandchild, Alex Donovan Sullivan.

Survivors are: five sons, Noel (Joyce) Sullivan of Hartsville, John (Patti) Sullivan of Camden, Steve Sullivan of Westmoreland, Michael (Sandy) Sullivan of Bethpage, Jeffrey Sullivan of Hartsville; four daughters, Peggy (Robert) Buck of Gallatin, Linda Sullivan of Lafayette, Brenda (Wayland) Blankenship of Lafayette, Pamela (Joey) Hancock of Lafayette; 20 grandchildren, seven step-grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, 11 step-great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6, officiated by Eld. G.W. Knight.

Interment will be in Green Grove Cemetery.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd E, Hartsville, TN 37074, anthonyfhhartsville.com, 615-374-2280, was in charge of arrangements.