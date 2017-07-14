Patsy Spear Lansford, age 86, of Castalian Springs, passed away Friday, July 7, 2017.

Patsy was born on Oct. 26, 1930 in Miami, FL, was a graduate of Miami Jackson High School and attended Trevecca Nazarene University. She relocated to Tennessee in 1983, moving to Castalian Springs.

Patsy was an office manager for American Robin in Miami for 30 years, and then worked in office support at Shoney’s corporate offices in Nashville until her retirement in 1996. She was a beloved member of the Church of the Nazarene, teaching Sunday school for over 40 years. Patsy was also an avid and passionate sports fan of the Miami Dolphins and the University of Miami Hurricanes.

She was preceded in death by: parents, Ralph & Betty Jane Spear; brother, Joe Spear.

Survivors are: her husband of 65 years, Douglas Lansford, Sr. of Castalian Springs; four children, Betty (Dale) Beardslee of Ridgetop, Douglas (Kathy) Lansford, Jr. of Goodlettsville, Donna (Bob) Dumaine of Winter Garden, FL, Jennifer (Doug) McMillan of Hendersonville; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; three brothers, Gene (Virginia) Spear of Tavernier Key, FL, Dale (Wilma) Spear of Homestead, FL, Jon (Gracie) Spear of Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Memorial services will be conducted on Saturday, July 15, at the Gallatin First Church of the Nazarene, 407 N. Water Ave., Gallatin TN, 37066. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 10-11:30 a.m., followed by service.