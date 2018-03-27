Ralph Christopher Crook, age 54, of Hartsville, passed away Monday, March 26, 2018 at his home.

He was preceded in death by: mother, Patricia Crook.

Survivors are: two sons, Christopher (Carla) Crook of Hartsville, Ryan Crook of Lafayette; two grandchildren, Bradley & Kennedy Crook; two step-grandchildren, Kailyn & Tanner Frizzell; father, Ralph (Yvonne) Crook of Hartsville; two brothers, Brian (Miranda) Crook of Hartsville, Brandon (Wendy) Crook of Hartsville; two sisters, Teresa (Tim) Presley of Murfreesboro, Tammy (Chris) Cummins of Gallatin.

Funeral services will be held in the chapel of Anthony Funeral Home at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 29, officiated by Bro. Glenn Creasy.

Interment will be in Dixon Springs Cemetery.

Anthony Funeral Home, Inc., 337 McMurry Blvd., Hartsville, TN 37074, 615-374-2280, anthonyfhhartsville.com, was in charge of arrangements.